Northern Advocate

Shane Reti: Can Elon Musk help our Pacific neighbour, Tonga?

4 minutes to read
Elon Musk hopes to boost his satellites will provide fast internet to the entire planet.

Shane Reti
By
Shane Reti

Northern Advocate columnist.

OPINION:

The full impact of the recent volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga is still to be determined, but what is known is the immediate necessities of life food, water, shelter are required now.

