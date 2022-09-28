Learn to juggle among other circus skills at workshops hosted by Circus Kumarani. Photo / Peter de Graaf

School kids are hanging up their backpacks this Friday to mark the start of the holidays.

To make the most of the break check out the Advocate's list of what's happening around the region.

Far North

Teddy Bears' Picnic

October 4 and 11: 11am-1pm

Pioneer Village Kaikohe - 1A Recreation Rd

Bring your favourite cuddly to enjoy storytime in the garden, a bear hunt and teddy parade, and an outdoor play and teddy bear washing day.

The price is $5 per person.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway

Hitch a ride on one of the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway trains. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 10.45am, 12.30pm, and 2.30pm

Gillies St, Kawakawa

Enjoy a 50-minute journey through the scenic Far North - try and spot animals on your way.

Return ticket prices: adults $20, junior $5, family ticket $45, and seniors $18



Kauri Tours

October 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, and 14: 11.30am-12.30pm; October 4, 6, 11, 13: 10am-11am

Manginangina Kauri Track

Kaitiaki Kauri, a jobs-4-nature team, will hold free and accessible kauri boardwalk tours to connect with nature in a new way.

Hear about how kauri are revered in te ao Māori and the fight against kauri dieback in Puketi.



Writers Workshop for Young Adults

October 4 and 6: 10.30am-12pm

Procter Library, Kerikeri - 6 Cobham Rd

New Zealand author Catherine Lea will share her passion for writing with kids aged 11 to 16. For all the information email: cealareene@gmail.com or contact the library.



Wrap Around Skirt Workshop

October 6: 2pm-5pm

Anō Anō, Shop 6 Bank Street, Kaitaia

Want to learn how to make a wrap-around skirt? Well, now you can at this free workshop. All the rescued and donated fabric you'll need is provided - just bring your creativity.

To sign up visit: ecocentre.co.nz/events

Whangārei

Whananaki Epic School Holiday Camp

October 3 to 7

Whananaki

Kids can get out and about in Whananaki these school holidays. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fill the first week of the school holidays with adventure. Your child can enjoy fishing, kayaking, horse riding, hut building, beach bonfires, and more.

For more information email equineleadingtrainer@gmail.com



Kids Holiday Art Workshops

October 3 until 14

Quarry Arts Centre - 21 Selwyn Ave

Join workshops including Clay Pinch Pot Monsters, Deep Sea Jelly Fish, Youth Pottery Wheel Workshop, Kitty Cats, Patchwork Houses, Song Garden Music, Vivid Tie Dye T-shirts, Awesome 3D Owls, Rainbow Clay & Glazing, Felt heart sewing as well as full-day programmes and many more.

Recommended for ages 3–17 with prices ranging from $15 to $55.

Full programme and bookings at Quarry Art website: quarryarts.org



Massive acting workshop

October 4 to 7: 10am-4pm

Location TBC

Massive Company's free theatre workshops, designed for rangatahi aged 14-25 years, build performance skills, confidence and creativity, combining acting, improvisation and movement in a playful and supportive environment.

You will learn how to make exciting performance pieces using your own stories and ideas, using Massive's unique style of theatre-making. The company teaches people how to form a great connection with other actors and an audience and develop into a dynamic performers who people will love to watch on stage.

Registrations are essential, spots are filling fast - visit https://bit.ly/Whangārei22



Circus Workshop

October 8: 10am-3pm

The Old Library - 7 Rust Ave

Come one, come all! Join Circus Kumarani's workshops for all ages and abilities. Learn to juggle, hula hoop, hang in the air, balance on people and objects, clown about, and more.

There will be aerials and juggling sessions every hour plus a range of other workshops.

Koha entry fee. To learn more email admin@circuskumarani.co.nz



Moana Jr.

October 8: 2pm; October 9 to 13: 7pm

Whangārei Theatre Company - The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane

Disney's Moana Jr. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life on stage with all the beloved songs from the film.

Tickets from $15 via whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz



Architectural Models - Dream Home Workshop

October 10: 9.30am-12.30pm; October 12: 1.30pm-4.30pm

Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery - 81 Dent St

Kids can flex their artistic muscles at Hundertwasser-inspired art workshops. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hundertwasser called himself an Architecture Doctor. His aim was to create a more human architecture in harmony with nature and human creation.

In this workshop, you will design and build a model of your dream home using found and recycled materials - take inspiration from Hundertwasser, be creative and use your imagination.

Open to ages 5-12 and the cost is $25 per child. To book visit www.eventbrite.com



Northland Youth Film Workshop 2022

October 11 to 14: 9am-2.30pm

Northland Youth Theatre - Whare Manaaki, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 197 Lower Dent St

Lights, camera, action! Budding filmmakers between 14 to 22-years-old can take part in a free four-day film workshop run by Script to Screen in partnership with Northland Youth Theatre.

Actor and director of West Coast Youth Theatre, Holly Shanahan, leads the programme where participants develop skills in crafting story ideas, writing a script and acting.

To register for free visit www.script-to-screen.co.nz/northland-film-youth-workshop/



The Living Forest

October 10: 5pm and 7pm; October 11: 1pm, 5pm, and 7pm

ONEONESIX - 116a Bank St

An hour-long theatrical experience for adults and children four-plus alike with Company of Giants and Soju Shots.

Grab a blanket, make a friend, light the lights, find the crown, and face the end! Join a mad, wild, lonely, happy, sad bunch of clown monsters on a quest to save the forest and the sky.

General Admission is $21.50 and concession is $16.38. To book visit eventfinda.co.nz



Little Ripples Concert

October 11: 10am-10.30am

Whangārei Central Library - 5 Rust Ave

Northland kindie folk duo Little Ripples are happy to be back with a free interactive concert that weaves together heartfelt folk-tinged tunes with laughter and fun for kids aged 5 to 10.



The Happy Prince

October 12: 10am-11am and 2pm-3pm; October 13: 10am-11am and 2pm-3pm

Northland Youth Theatre - Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St

From the swallow and the prince - a wonderful escape amid the light and shadows as an unlikely friendship between a statue and a swallow blossoms.

Come along to this reimagining of Oscar Wilde's famous folktale, perfect for ages 5 plus.

Ticket prices are general - $16.38 and concession - $11.25. To book visit eventfinda.co.nz

Kaipara

School Holiday Cat Taming Programme

Every day of the school holidays: 2pm-5pm

92 Pebblebrooke Road, Mangawhai

Come on down to Helping Paws and spend time with the adult cats. A volunteer will meet participants bang on time and show everyone around.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, as these are unsupervised sessions once our volunteer has left.

Tuesday and Thursday sessions are low-sensory quiet times designed for adults and children who struggle with noisy and busy environments.



Dargaville Rail Cart Tours

Daily (dependent on tour option): 9am and 11am

Chug along on either the 2.5-hour Tangowahine tour or opt for the second longest privately run rail journey in New Zealand with the Waiotira Junction trip (seven to eight hours!).

Traverse through hidden gems in Kaipara, such as the historic Northern Wairoa River and through scenic farmland.

Ticket prices range from $40 per person to $240 for groups - under 6s go free.

For all the information visit portdargavillecruises.co.nz/tangowahine-trip



Dargaville Museum Te Whare Taonga o Tunatahi

Daily: 9am-4pm

32 Mt Wesley Coast Rd

All sorts of treasures and history are waiting to be discovered at the Dargaville Museum Te Whare Taonga o Tunatahi. Photo / NZME

Dargaville Museum tells the fascinating stories of the Kauri Coast: from early Māori life represented by the 16m pre-European waka, the replica gum diggers camp, shipwreck relics recovered from Ripiro Beach to the masts of the ill-fated Greenpeace protest ship, the Rainbow Warrior.

The Museum provides a number of outstanding displays to interest the whole family.

For entry fees visit the Dargaville Museum website.