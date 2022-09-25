Kerikeri Panthers' Koda Woodhead takes to the air to defend the goal in one of the Aimee Lindsay Memorial Festival games. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri Panthers' Koda Woodhead takes to the air to defend the goal in one of the Aimee Lindsay Memorial Festival games. Photo / Michael Cunningham

About 65 junior football teams from around Northland took part in the first annual Aimee Lindsay Memorial Festival, held in honour of a young football player.

The festival on Saturday, which marked the end of the season, was in remembrance of Aimee Lindsay, who died suddenly in 2019.

The 13-year-old, who had entered the Northland player development programme at the age of nine, died at Kamo Intermediate School after athletics training.

Dave Alabaster, area manager of the Northland Football Federation, said both the adults and children enjoyed the day at the Tikipunga Sports Field.

"It was a great day; never had a single negative comment about the day. Everybody really enjoyed it, especially the kids."

"I think it was a pretty apt and poignant remembrance for Aimee and a good way to finish the junior football season."

Dave Alabaster addressing the players and crowd and holding a minute's silence for Aimee Lindsay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There were a few showers in the morning, which "put a dampener on things for a while", Alabaster said, but the weather cleared up in the afternoon.

Lindsay's parents were present for part of the day and watched some of the games, Alabaster said.

"We had a break at just-gone 11 o'clock and just spent a little bit of time remembering Aimee and reminding everybody why we were there. That went down well, I think."

The 65 Under-9 to Under-11 teams came from the Far North and Kaipara, as well as Whangārei.

Tikipunga's India Fenney, 9, in control of the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Each team was scheduled to play at least five shorter-than-usual games over the course of the day.

There were another 15 teams that could have taken part, but the smaller number was easier to manage for the festival's first year, Alabaster said.

"A long weekend being thrust upon us at the last minute caused a few casualties, but it was probably not a bad thing that we didn't have everybody there, because this is the first time we've run it.

"We'll have some learnings from yesterday to take into next year."