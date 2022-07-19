Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'Community rates' dropped for Northland's Semenoff Stadium - amateur sport clubs say they can no longer afford to play there

4 minutes to read
April may have been the last time the premier men's football final will be at Semenoff Stadium, after changes to pricing for community events. Photo / Michael Cunningham

April may have been the last time the premier men's football final will be at Semenoff Stadium, after changes to pricing for community events. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate

Northland's publicly-owned stadium has dropped the "community rate" it once offered amateur sports teams, with some saying commercial prices have driven them away.

It comes after Whangārei District Council told stadium manager Northern Events Centre

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei