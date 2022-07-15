Peters Sisters Competition captains. Photo: Supplied

by Ashleigh McCaull, RNZ

There's hope a new rugby league competition in Te Tai Tokerau will drive up participation rates among more wāhine and kōtiro for the sport.

The 2022 Peters Sisters Competition pays homage to Hilda, Rona and Kahurangi Peters of Te Aupōuri.

The siblings made history as the first trio of sisters to represent New Zealand on the world stage in NRL Women's Premiership and the Māori All Stars.

The competition kicks off this weekend and has six contested women's teams from Te Aupōuri Kuaka, Tūhoronuku Mid North and Whangārei Hauāwhiowhio, playing over three consecutive weekends in Whangārei, Te Kao and Te Pū o te Wheke.

Former New Zealand Māori Rugby League player now Tūhoronuku Mid North coach Awaroa Waikai said it had been around 20 years since the last league competition for wāhine was held in the region.

"When you're on the other side, there are so many other factors that play a part in running a competition. You need people to play, you need people to coach you need people finding money for the competition. So it's not an easy task at all. And that's probably why rugby ended up being a bit more dominant and taking all the girls," Kaiwai said.

She said interest from wāhine and kōtiro around rugby league was starting to grow.

"It just lights fires and seeing more people come in playing, seeing competitions being available for people to play and seeing pathways for our Tai Tokerau wahine, that's awesome."

The competition was also a chance for wāhine to be selected for the Northland Swords women's team where they could further go on to play for the Kiwi Ferns team.

Athanasious Kohu and Fiona Kohu follow in the footsteps of aunty and sister Kararaina Kohu. Photo: Supplied

Among those taking part included 18-year-old Fiona and 14-year-old Athanasious Kohu from Ngāpuhi.

Both wanted to follow in the footsteps of their older sister and aunty, Kiwi Fern Kararaina Kohu.

They usually play alongside each other but in this competition would be taking part in different grades for Hauāwhiowhio.

Athanasious said she was excited to get amongst it all again.

"I love league. I love the contact and how hearty it is, so I'm happy there's another chance for us to have another jam on the field," she said.

"We'd rather play together, but it's still cool that we get to be there for each other and to represent where we come from."

Fiona said wahine Māori were paving the way for others girls considering taking up the sport.

"It's cool because we don't usually have league competitions up here, and I think it's awesome to see our women Hilda, Rona and Kahurangi Peters get recognition for their talents.

"It's an opportunity for us to keep playing, to stay active and to play somewhere a little closer to home."

Rugby League Northland board member Kath Wharton, who had played a huge part in organising the competition, said it was already proving to be popular with more wāhine lacing up their boots to take part.

"All our rohe have taken a different approach to developing and growing the game here. It's not your traditional camps or trainings, it's grounded in Te Ao Māori, it's grounded in Northland, the approach is very Te Tai Tokerau and that's due to the people sitting in those spaces."

The former Kiwi Fern and Warriors player said it was more than just a game.

"We've come together to learn about rugby league, but more importantly, it's about whanaungatanga, understanding the history of the game and having a place for everyone to come and hang out."