Warriors legend Adam Blair flanked by Riki Shelford, left, and Clint Wharfe from the Whangārei City and Districts Rugby League.

Warriors legend Adam Blair flanked by Riki Shelford, left, and Clint Wharfe from the Whangārei City and Districts Rugby League.

After a catch-up at the iconic Jubilee Park, the action moved to the grounds at Blue Goose for a rugby league double-header on Saturday.

The Warriors selection under 18 and Auckland rugby league under 16 teams played matches against a Northland selection side as part of the visitors' upper North Island tour.

The matches were initially planned to take place at Jubilee Park and health and safety concerns and a lack of preparation time necessitated the shift in venue.

A new committee of the Whangārei City and Districts Rugby League is restoring the ground to its former glory and to host the premier rugby league competition.

Kiwis and Warriors legend Adam Blair was part of the touring squads.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture all the action.

Warriors selection U18 and Auckland U16 rugby league players at Jubilee Park.

Albie Kelly of the Northland selection side tries to fend off an Auckland U16 player in the first of the two games.