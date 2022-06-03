Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei District Council to tackle sports field shortage; new sport complex on cards

8 minutes to read
FC Whangarei's home turf at Morningside Park is in need of regular maintenance work by the city council, club president Tom Hudson says. Photo / Tania Whyte

FC Whangarei's home turf at Morningside Park is in need of regular maintenance work by the city council, club president Tom Hudson says. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Whangārei's sport teams will soon outgrow their home turfs due to Northland's booming population, a recent study has shown.

To keep up with demand, Whangārei District Council will have to invest in at least six

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei