Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Taitokerau Rugby League competition rules the roost in Northland

7 minutes to read
The Moerewa Tigers perform their team haka as part of a Taitokerau Rugby League cultural competition. Photo / Supplied

The Moerewa Tigers perform their team haka as part of a Taitokerau Rugby League cultural competition. Photo / Supplied

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter


When the first whistle sounds across a Far North paddock at 7pm on Friday, it will complete the transformation of what started as a rebel competition into the only game left in town.

Hone Harawira

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.