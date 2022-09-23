Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland principals welcome new equity funding but warn it may not be enough

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
4 mins to read
Pat Newman, Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president and Hora Hora Primary School principal, said the extra funding would be a big help but more was needed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pat Newman, Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president and Hora Hora Primary School principal, said the extra funding would be a big help but more was needed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland principals are welcoming a new way of funding schools, but worry the extra money it provides may not be enough.

The new Equity Index scheme the Government announced on Thursday will replace the existing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei