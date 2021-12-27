62 vehicles crashed into power poles in Northland this year, sparking safety warnings

This car crashed into a power pole near Whangārei Hospital in January, and was the first of 62 vehicles hitting power poles in Northland in 2021. Photo / Karina Cooper

This car crashed into a power pole near Whangārei Hospital in January, and was the first of 62 vehicles hitting power poles in Northland in 2021. Photo / Karina Cooper

At least 62 vehicles have crashed into power poles in Northland in 2021, prompting police and power companies to urge people to drive safely on the region's roads this summer.

A spate of vehicle crashes into power poles and other roadside electricity assets, has prompted another safety plea from Top Energy, Northpower and police.

This year there have been 32 reported cases of vehicles into power poles and 48 car-versus-asset (pillars etc) crashes in the Northpower network in Kaipara and Whangārei.

Across Top Energy's Far North network there have been 29 reported crashes into power poles - including nine in the past month alone - and 24 vehicle-versus-asset (low-voltage pillar) crashes.

"In what has been a challenging year for many, and with holidaymakers returning to the roads post lockdown, I would like to urge motorists to take particular care over the summer holiday period where our Northland roads will be busier than usual," Northpower network general manager Josie Boyd said.

"If you are in a vehicle that collides with a pole and the powerlines come down onto the ground, please take extreme care of your surroundings as the risk of electrocution is high. If you can drive clear safely, do so. If not, remain in the vehicle, phone 111 and stay there until you are advised it is safe to get out. Our crews and emergency services will quickly be in attendance."

The peak months were April and October, with six cars hitting Northpower poles each month.

Cars hitting power poles have caused power outages for more than 3000 Northpower customers this year.

Top Energy has had nine vehicle crashes into power poles in the past month alone, network operations manager Tony Smallman said.

Smallman said too many motorists are simply not taking notice of the need to slow down and be more attentive while driving.

"Every crash which takes out power poles or other electricity assets puts the safety of electricity lines crews and other members of the public at risk – not to mention those involved in the crashes. It only takes a moment of inattention for a crash to occur and people to be hurt and that is not something we want to see,'' he said.

"I just ask that people pay extra attention when driving in Northland this summer because our roads are going to be very busy with the border now open."

Northland road policing manager Anne-Marie Fitchett said this summer Northland is

likely to see its population swell as a result of the borders coming down and fewer Covid travel restrictions.

"We can expect our roads to be busy, an influx of visitors wanting to enjoy all that Northland has to offer - and more opportunities to entertain larger numbers," Fitchett said.

"Police want everyone to have a safe and injury-free summer - whether that's on our roads, in our homes, or in public spaces. Looking out for one another, being responsible with alcohol, and having a friendly and open attitude will help us all keep safe.''

Since 2016, there have been well over 400 reported crashes involving vehicles hitting power poles, street lamps and telecommunication poles in Northland.