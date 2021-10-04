Car vs power pole: Whangārei police asks motorists to avoid street in Raumanga

Emergency services at the scene of a car vs power pole in Raumanga, Whangārei. Video / Supplied

Emergency services at the scene of a car vs power pole in Raumanga, Whangārei. Video / Supplied

Whangārei police are asking motorists to avoid High St in Raumanga where a crashed car is "tangled" with a toppled power pole and blocking the road.

The Holden Commodore crashed into the power pole near the intersection of Collingwood Rd and High St around 1.43pm on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said two women were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said two patients in a moderate condition were treated and taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Whangārei firefighters and St John paramedics responded to the crash alongside police.

Swann said the car was "tangled" with the power pole and had blocked the northbound lane on High St.

Swann advised motorists to take an alternative route to avoid the crash site and potential delays.

Passerby Jayden Jameson said the car had snapped the power pole in two.

The crash had cut power to Otaika, Morningside, Tarewa Rd. However, it was unknown how many Northpower customers had been affected.

Faultmen were at the site and an update from Northpower is expected around 3pm.