Boy, 11, hit by truck on SH10, Northland, critically injured

Kaitaia police investigate the site where an 11-year-old boy was struck by a truck on State Highway 10 at Kareponia on Tuesday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

An 11-year-old boy has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a truck on State Highway 10 in the Far North.

Sergeant Nigel Turnbull, of Far North police, said the accident occurred about 2.50pm at Kareponia, about 4km east of Awanui.

Witnesses said it appeared the boy ran on to the highway opposite his home with his back turned toward the oncoming vehicle.

He was taken by St John ambulance to Kaitaia Hospital, and airlifted from there to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital by Northland Rescue Helicopter.

The boy was understood to be in a critical condition.

State Highway 10 was expected to remain closed between Kumi and Church Rds for a significant length of time while specialists from the police Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or to detour via Church Rd, which links Kaitaia with SH10 east of the accident scene.

Kaitaia Fire Brigade also responded.

Pedestrian safety on SH10, particularly around Kareponia, has been in the spotlight for some time.

Local residents, led by Kareponia Marae road safety spokeswoman Kathleen O'Hare, have lobbied Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for reduced speed limits for a number of years.

O'Hare's campaign started three years ago after a young boy was clipped by a vehicle outside her home.

Last year NZTA dropped a proposal to reduce the limit from 100km/h to 80km/h between Taipa and Awanui with a 60km/h limit between Kareponia and Mahimaru marae.

Instead the agency came up with a new proposal making use of temporary speed limits and illuminated warning signs over a shorter stretch of highway between Awanui and Kaingaroa.