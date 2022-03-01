Kaitiaki Wiremu Keretene (left) and local community volunteers carry out electric fishing as part of pre-works stream health checks at Moerewa's Otiria Stream.

Work on $5 million worth of projects to reduce the flood risk to Otiria and Moerewa will start shortly.

Northland Regional Councillor Justin Blaikie said about $5.1m of works will be carried out over three stages to protect the two Bay of Islands Towns, which often flood.

The work will begin with a $500,000 project to construct a 150-metre lower spillway from Pokapu Rd to where it meets the Waiharakeke River.

Blaikie, who co-chairs the Taumārere River Liaison Working Group, said the three-month project effectively began on Friday with a dawn blessing near the Pokapu Bridge.

He said in a big flood, about 80 per cent of the water from the Otiria Stream spills over nearby land, as does 70 per cent from the Waiharakeke Stream.

Regular flooding at Moerewa, such as at Skip Kidwell's home in July 2020, above, should be reduced thanks to $5 million of works being carried out in the area. Photo / NZME

The NRC plans to restore the streams' natural flows by replacing the existing Pokapu Rd Bridge and building a new three-span, 60-metre single-lane bridge.

The spillway will skim the flood flow from the Otiria Stream and restore natural flow towards the Waiharakeke Stream.

Currently the railroad, Otiria and Pokapu Rds deflect the flood flow towards houses and two marae and then it eventually flows to the Waiharakeke after going through houses and the marae.

Local kaitiaki Wiremu Keretene said the project has "demonstrated and shown us what a true partnership looks like from a hapu mana whenua point of view when referring to Te Wakaputanga 1835 & Te Tiriti o Waitangi 1840".

"We are working together to achieve a solution where both tangata whenua and local government agency are in agreement with the final decision."

Keretene said locals' knowledge has been integrated into the overall project plan and importantly for them, they have had the opportunity to be included at the discussion table and in the decision-making process.

The first stage of the work (the lower spillway) should begin in earnest shortly and is being carried out by Kaitaia Contractors Limited, which has already successfully carried out works on the Awanui flood scheme in Kaitaia.

Floodwaters stream through the grounds of Otiria Marae on the outskirts of Moerewa in July 2020. Photo / NZME

Stage II of the works is a significant undertaking - expected to cost $3.9m. Pending agreement with the landowners involved, it will begin in May this year and run until December.

Subject to landowner approval, this will involve construction of the new 60m bridge to handle a one-in 100-years plus climate change flood event. The new bridge will replace a smaller 18m existing bridge and will help reduce flooding to Otiria and Moerewa.

The third and final stage will begin in December this year and run until June next year.

Expected to cost about $700,000, it will see construction of an upper spillway and stopbank from the new bridge to the Otiria Stream to block overland flow and direct floodwaters to the Waiharakeke River.

While the works will not stop flooding altogether, they will deliver "enormous" benefits, including reducing the severity of a typical flood by about 75 per cent and importantly reduce the risk to currently flood-prone marae and the local rugby club.

The council said $2.8m of the project cost will be met by central government via Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, another $1.6m from the NRC and the balance -about $600,000 - via a local rate on about 2300 properties in the affected area.