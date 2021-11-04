Thunderstorm Watch for Northland, with surface flooding and hail possible

Lightning may light up the Northland sky today and tonight after the Metservice issued a Thunderstorm Watch for the region

Thunder, lightning, surface flooding and even hail stones are possible in Northland today with the MetService issuing a Thunderstorm Watch for the region.

The warning said scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop about parts of inland and western Northland this afternoon and evening with localised heavy rain and possibly small hail.

As these thunderstorms will be slow-moving, there is the possibility that some of the storms could be severe between about 2pm and 7pm today (Friday), with localised downpours of 25-40 mm/h - or even more in one or two places.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready website www.civildefence.govt.nz/get-ready/ or the latest weather conditions can be found at www.metservice.com/.