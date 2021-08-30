MetService issues severe weather warning for Northland

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous, says the MetService.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland effective from 3pm today (Tuesday) to 12am Thursday.

A band of heavy rain associated with a slow moving low-pressure system to the west of the upper North Island is forecast to affect Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula today (Tuesday) and Northland from this afternoon and during Wednesday. Heavy rain warnings are in force for these areas.

Northland's warning is for 33 hours from 3pm Tuesday to 12am Thursday. Expect 100 to 150mm to accumulate, with the largest amounts of rain expected about the eastern hills and also about and south of Dargaville. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour, especially during possible thunderstorms.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made.

Visit MetService warnings for the latest information.