100 volunteers needed to search Awanui River for missing Kaitāia man

Loren Ross-Taylor has been missing in Kaitāia since December 8. Photo / supplied

Around 100 volunteers are needed to scour the Awanui River in search of a loved Kaitāia man missing for more than a week.

The last sighting of Loren Ross-Taylor, 32, was on the morning of December 8 at the edge of the Awanui River by Bells Produce at the northern end of Kaitāia township.

He had found his way into the river and was been helped by police, who were called by concerned members of the public.

Ross-Taylor - believed to have mental health issues - was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and knee-length pants and reportedly had an injured leg at the time he went missing.

Family, friends, and strangers have been tirelessly searching for their "hugely loved" brother, uncle, and son but to no avail.

Loren Ross-Taylor, right, pictured with his nephew, has been missing for more than a week. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, their efforts were bolstered by the Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) who combed the river bed to find the "gentle" Northlander.

However, Ross-Taylor was yet to be located.

His brother-in-law of 15-years, Louis Pretorius, hasn't let go of hope and has called on locals to join them at 8am on Saturday for "one last big push" in the search.

"It hit me hard two days ago, all the effort - everything we do to try and find him and every time we don't is so hard."

"We're planning to search a much more extensive area...we're covering everything from Kaitāia to Awanui."

Now that the torrential rain and strong winds had subsided, Pretorius was eager to make up for this week's lost rescue time.

"If we're able to get 100 people we will be able to smash it out," Pretorius said.

Free divers had volunteered to search the river waters while others had offered to kayak; boaties had even said they'd join in their dinghies.

Confident walkers were needed and there were other tasks for those unable to trek longer distances but still keen to help, Pretorius said.

Police LandSAR officers will also be working side-by-side with volunteers during the Saturday search.

Pretorius said a lot of work had gone into organising the operation, including gathering consent and approval from landowners and iwi - Te Rarawa and Ngāi Takoto - to traipse the area.

"We really want to do it justice...make it the largest search Kaitāia has seen, Loren deserves that."

Pretorius said people keen to volunteer must register via the Facebook event: "Search Party for Loren Ross-Taylor"

All Covid-19 restrictions would be followed with everything based outdoors and no group or search parties will have more than 25 people.