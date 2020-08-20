While most of the outside sports venues were empty on Saturday morning, August 15, in Dannevirke, Junior Netball under Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions managed to operate in a scaled-down competition.

Only A and B Grades were played and a one parent per child restriction kept numbers under 100. Team and parent lists and a QR code provided for contact tracing, sanitiser and spacing (off the court) minimised the risk and the girls thoroughly enjoyed the morning in perfect weather.

Three games were played from 9am and two at 10am.