Netball New Zealand's domestic events calendar includes a national tournament in Rotorua next year.

The organisation has announced two new tournaments - the Netball NZ U18 Champs and the Netball NZ Open Champs.

They will replace the Under 19 and Under 17 national events as suggested by the netball community and following on from the Netball NZ High Performance review.

The Netball NZ U18 Champs will be played at the Rotorua Netball Centre in the July school holidays, from July 13-16.

Netball New Zealand's head of events, Kate Agnew, said it was exciting to confirm the dates and venues for the two new tournaments.

"We're really looking forward to watching these new tournaments unfold," she said.

"We're excited about what this will do to our netball landscape in terms of the number of athletes who are now able to compete at a national event, who previously may not have."

"And it's not just the players who are representing their centres who have been given these new opportunities, but also the coaches and officials who will also be taking part."

Netball New Zealand 2020 Domestic Events Calendar

2020 Netball NZ U18 Championships

July 13-16

Rotorua Netball Centre

2020 Netball NZ Open Champs

September 8-12

Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

2020 Fuji Xerox NZ Secondary Schools Netball Champs

October 6-9

Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua