We all need safe, reliable and clean water – we’re making changes to the way we work with water and we want you to know about it.

We have plans for Napier's water – in all its forms (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater) – but we want you to know that there's no simple, quick way to fix the issues that have troubled our community in the past few years.

We need to plan first, find the solutions, test them and then deliver what will work best.

Over the coming months and years Napier residents will have the opportunity to not only learn more about Council's water programme, and provide feedback on the direction we're heading, but in some cases, to actively play a part in how our programme of work rolls out.

"We know people have been affected by water issues. The community has high expectations of us, and what we know now is that it may take time to find the right solutions due to the complexity of our infrastructure. The more we share what we are doing with the community, and ask for their help where we can, the more we will all understand about what needs to be done, and when, for our community," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Napier's residents need to not only be aware of, but have confidence in our water programme.

Our current projects include: the Tamatea/Parklands Controlled Water Area, the Awatoto wastewater outfall repair, and the chlorine free drinking water review.

We confirmed water as Council's top priority late last year. There are a lot of changes happening to the way we provide water services. There are new standards coming, which are likely to become stricter and involve greater government monitoring and control.

As a Council we have contributed to the Three Waters Review, which takes a regional view, and we will continue to champion effective water services for the Napier community through central government's current reform processes. But it is important that work continues on improvements to our city's water services and that we share our progress with the community.

Our water networks were designed for the past, now they need to be designed for the future.

For more information about Napier water projects, go to www.napier.govt.nz search keyword #water.