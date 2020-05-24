Team Napier represents our collective mauri, the local spirit and strength of our great community.

Te Kotahi Tātou o Ahuriri, We Are Team Napier is a new campaign that represents the local spirit and strength or our great community. It's about the collective glue that binds us all together as we work to rebuild our city from the pandemic.



The pandemic lockdown period has had its challenges. But out of difficulty comes resilience and new ideas. Many Napier businesses, individuals and groups have proven to themselves how resilient they are.



Whether it's the new idea to keep a business afloat during lockdown, or an individual's initiative to help those in need. Napier people from all walks of life have demonstrated that they won't let COVID-19's economic devastation beat them. Instead, they will work around it.



There's the clothing company who used lockdown to upskill and retrain their staff. There's the pregnant mum who set up an initiative to ensure other pregnant women continued to receive the care they needed. Or the marketing consultancy that launched an online ordering system for restaurants. And the church that ensured the elderly and isolated had grocery supplies and emotional support.



If you're in and around town, you'll start to notice We are Team Napier – billboards will start popping up, pavements will be stencilled, businesses will have window decals and much more!



Te Kotahi Tātou o Ahuriri, We Are Team Napier is for our community to own and use – that means businesses, schools, family, whanau, iwi and council – in other words, everyone.



www.teamnapier.nz shares the stories and provides the branding toolkit for anyone to use.



www.instagram.com/weareteamnapier and www.facebook.com/weareteamnapier is where Napier can tell its own story and bring We Are Team Napier to life.



There is no doubt that the people of Napier will continue to innovate and improvise to both survive and thrive in this unique time in our history. Te Kotahi Tātou o Ahuriri, We Are Team Napier will be one way for us all to celebrate those successes.



Good ideas and hard work will get us through this!