Police need the public's help to locate missing Rotorua man Tai Kawhena Wiringi and have concerns for his welfare.

Wiringi, aged 31, was last seen on November 17 in the area wearing dark track pants, a blue shirt and a denim jacket with multi-coloured art on it.

A police spokesperson said there had been unconfirmed sightings of Wiringi in various locations around Rotorua.

Police and family members are concerned for his wellbeing," the spokesperson said.

• Anyone with information that might help police locate Wiringi should call 07 349 9560 quoting file number 191117/2872. Information can also be provided to the police anonymously via the Crimestoppers line by calling 0800 555 111.