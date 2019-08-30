Waiata in the Pā organisers suspect not a single person at their event won't have been affected by suicide.

But despite the sombre topic, the free event focuses on the positives such as the support and help available for those suffering due to mental health.

The inaugural Waiata in the Pā is organised by the six trustees of Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust.

It will see a mix of speakers and music, both local and not, as well as raffles, food and health providers at Pikirangi Marae.

Chairwoman Mataku-Ariki de Roo said the event would combine speakers and music.

"Waiata or song is the tool we use to raise suicide awareness and remove the stigma related to suicide.

"The event is an opportunity to broaden support systems or create them."

Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust trustee Camilia Ransfield (left), chairwoman Mataku-Ariki de Roo and secretary Cassey Thompson. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said many of the people there will have lived experiences battling depression or be bereaved - herself included.

"Lived experience is the best qualification."

Trust secretary Cassey Thompson said music was therapy and that's why they had chosen that format for the event.

She said it was an important cause given statistics released this week showed Lakes DHB suicide figures had reached the highest number since 2010/2011.

"It's as common as the flu.

"We want to try to reduce the stigma and make people talk about it."

The trust, whose other members were Camilia Ransfield, Tiria Kiel-Vercoe, Anahera Waaka-Stockman and Wahia Walker-Poroa, planned to hold more events for the cause throughout the year and was already planning Christmas in the Wai for November 30.

"As long as there's a statistic we'll keep going," Kiel-Vercoe said.

"Because of the kaupapa there are people that will support it.

"There won't be a person tomorrow that has not been affected in some way.

"Whether it's whānau or extended whānau we're trying to raise awareness that there are people who are not professionals but are there to help."

Ransfield encouraged people to attend the event to spend quality time with family.

The trust hoped to make the event an annual occurrence.

The details

What: Waiata in the Pā, music and speakers to raise suicide awareness

When: August 31, 11am-3pm

Who: Organised by Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust and sponsored by more than 40 businesses including Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Te Puni Kokiri. Open to all.

Where: Pikirangi Marae, 932 Te Ngae Rd

Speakers and entertainment include: Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Social Wowfare, Waimihi Rota-Matchitt, TJ & Huri, Trojan-John, ETURNIL, Papa Joe Bidois, Roy Rogers, Patrick Salmon, Atapo Huriwai, Nix CWK, Mihi Smith, Rob Mokaraka, Heeni Morehu.

For more information find Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust on Facebook.