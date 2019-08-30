On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"We want to try to reduce the stigma and make people talk about it."
The trust, whose other members were Camilia Ransfield, Tiria Kiel-Vercoe, Anahera Waaka-Stockman and Wahia Walker-Poroa, planned to hold more events for the cause throughout the year and was already planning Christmas in the Wai for November 30.
"As long as there's a statistic we'll keep going," Kiel-Vercoe said.
"Because of the kaupapa there are people that will support it.
"There won't be a person tomorrow that has not been affected in some way.
"Whether it's whānau or extended whānau we're trying to raise awareness that there are people who are not professionals but are there to help."
Ransfield encouraged people to attend the event to spend quality time with family.
The trust hoped to make the event an annual occurrence.
The details What: Waiata in the Pā, music and speakers to raise suicide awareness When: August 31, 11am-3pm Who: Organised by Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust and sponsored by more than 40 businesses including Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Te Puni Kokiri. Open to all. Where: Pikirangi Marae, 932 Te Ngae Rd Speakers and entertainment include: Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Social Wowfare, Waimihi Rota-Matchitt, TJ & Huri, Trojan-John, ETURNIL, Papa Joe Bidois, Roy Rogers, Patrick Salmon, Atapo Huriwai, Nix CWK, Mihi Smith, Rob Mokaraka, Heeni Morehu.