Two luxury vessels slipping out of Port Nikau before gliding down the smooth Whangārei Harbour made for quite the spectacular sight for Onerahi and Heads residents.

They were Odyssey, belonging to New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart and Imagine, an (approximate) 44m luxury performance cruising yacht. The vessels left on Friday after work on them in Whangārei.

Imagine, the luxury performance cruising yacht leaving Port Nikau.

Odyssey has been undergoing a refit over the past few weeks – its second maintenance visit to Whangārei in the past year, while it is believed Imagine had the mast removed before heading to Auckland for maintenance and returning to Whangārei to have the mast refitted.



Whangārei's growing marine industry has increasingly been attracting luxurious yachts, with the impressive line-up visible at Port Nikau from across the harbour at Onerahi.