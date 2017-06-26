Kerikeri's Blair Tuke (right) and Peter Burling at Team NZ headquarters. Photo / Brett Phibbs

At least 50 keen sailors were expected to gather at Blair Tuke's old sailing club this morning to watch the America's Cup showdown - but with no Sky they had to turn off their smartphones and avoid news broadcasts until the delayed footage was shown on Prime an hour later.

Kerikeri Cruising Club commodore Doug France said his nerves wouldn't let him wait so he'd have to check the result of the 5am race before heading to the clubrooms, but he promised not to tell anyone.

"It would be a hell of a big ask [to not look up the results], I'm just too nervous. But I'm not as nervous as I was before Monday's races."

Emirates Team New Zealand needed just one more win today to take out the Cup. Champagne had been put on ice ahead of a possible celebration once the club bar opens at 11am.

The doors would open at the club at 6am with the delayed coverage due to kick off at 6.30am. A sponsor was covering the cost of breakfast for the first 25 members through the door, though everyone was welcome to come along.

Team NZ foil trimmer Blair Tuke learned to sail at the club as a youngster on Lake Manuwai before joining the Kerikeri High School sailing squad under the legendary Derry Godbert, later going on to become world champion in the 49er class with Peter Burling.

Tuke is a life member of the club and still calls in to help with coaching when he is in Kerikeri. Despite his successes he remained unassuming and pleasant, France said.

Tuke's mother, Karin, lives right next door to the clubrooms.

Another Team NZ crew member, Andy Maloney, also got his start in sailing at Kerikeri Cruising Club, while helmsman Peter Burling's grandparents live in Kerikeri.

France had high praise for Burling's skill and sheer unpredictability on the water yesterday, which had put his Oracle counterpart Jimmy Spithill under pressure and caused him to make costly mistakes.

Meanwhile, another New Zealand-based America's Cup campaign could have huge benefits for Northland. If Team New Zealand lift the America's Cup in Bermuda today the chances are that the next America's Cup Regatta will be held in Auckland again.

If so the yachting world's attention will be focused on New Zealand and a fleet of super yachts, and their wealthy owners, are likely to come.

Gordon French, operations manager for Whangarei's Oceania Marine, said another Auckland-based regatta would have major benefits for Northland.

"For us, we don't do new builds, but in terms of refitting there will be plenty of superyachts that follow the cup here and they will have their boats here for an extended time," Mr French said.

"The potential for the marine industry here is huge, and for tourism."

He said Team New Zealand's boat and Oracle Team USA's boat were both built by New Zealand companies so that's already alerted the world to our exceptional boat builders.

"Our marine industry is well regarded around the world and that will make a difference. During the last two events held in Auckland there was a huge increase in inquiries from people because New Zealand boat builders were in the news," Mr French said.

He said Oceania Marine would have its new travelift in place by the time of the next cup which would help it get more superyacht work.

"There are only a couple of places that can haul out large superyachts so the potential for us is massive."