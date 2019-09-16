along with local iwi, has developed a new cultural tour.

Te Hikoi o Pūkaha will see local iwi members from Rangitāne o Wairarapa guide visitors through the Pūkaha forest and connect Māori culture with the natural world.

Through storytelling visitors will learn about the wildlife and trees inside the forest and hear related Māori myths and legends directly from specialist tangata whenua (people of the land) rangers.

The tour has been created with a desire to work more inclusively with Rangitāne - the kaitaiaki (guardians) of Pūkaha - and in response to visitor feedback.

Pūkaha general manager Emily Court sees Te Hikoi o Pūkaha as a significant step in deepening relationships between Rangitāne, Pūkaha and visitors.

"These tours are incredibly special for all of us. Visitors will get rich stories of Māori whakapapa (genealogy), wairoatunga (spirituality) and whenua (land) alongside Pūkaha history to really connect them spiritually with our site.

"In turn the tour is also a huge step forward in cementing the long-term relationship that we have with Rangitāne and in telling their stories to future generations. It really is a momentous day in Pūkaha's history given this aspect."

The tour is thought to be unique and unlike anything else currently on offer in the Wairarapa.

Last week's launch coincided with the start of Māori language week and the special and historic occasion was marked with a powerful pōwhiri.

Several local dignitaries were present including Rangitāne members, Kieran McAnulty MP, Wairarapa District Mayors Viv Napier and John Booth and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis.

The tour lasts one and a half hours and is open to the public.

Tours will run on weekends at 11am and 2pm and daily throughout the school holidays. Bookings are advised.

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is a wildlife reserve and captive breeding facility managed between Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Department of Conservation and Pūkaha Mount Bruce board.

Through captive breeding, they have successfully reintroduced North Island kākā and North Island brown kiwi into their unfenced forest reserve (formerly part of the original 70 Mile Bush).

Pūkaha aims to educate and inspire the general public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife through their Visitor Centre, daily talks and educational programmes.

Pūkaha also works with whio (blue duck), pāteke (brown teal), and kākāriki.