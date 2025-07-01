Nesting dotterels kept safe from large gravel extractions in the Waipawa River

“This river runs through people’s lives ... We’re just helping to keep things flowing.”
Now the birds and the diggers have moved on, and with them, 33,318 cubic metres of gravel extracted from two key sections of the Waipawa River upstream and downstream of the bridge.
The gravel will be used to supply civil project requirements in the region.
This work marks the completion of tranche 4 of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s $8 million programme to manage gravel build-up across the Upper Tukituki catchment – keeping rivers stable through carefully planned extraction.
Atkins said more than 1600 truckloads were removed during the extraction.
“The Waipawa River’s not the easiest to access, so it takes planning, coordination, and great work from local contractors who know the river.”
In Waipawa, Tikokino Contractors and Slick Civil removed 17,000m³ and 16,000m³ respectively from either side of the bridge. A third contractor, CHB Earthmovers, extracted a further 26,500m³ from the nearby Makaretu River.
To date, more than one million cubic metres of gravel have been extracted from rivers in the Upper Tukituki catchment – including the Waipawa, Tukipo, Makaretu and Mangaonuku rivers – as part of this four-year initiative.
Funded through a partnership between Kānoa – the Government’s Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit – and the Upper Tukituki Scheme, the $8 million project includes a $5.12 million contribution from central government and $2.88 million from scheme ratepayers.