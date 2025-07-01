Nesting dotterels kept safe from large gravel extractions in the Waipawa River

Dotterels and their nests put a short halt on gravel extraction work on the Waipawa River in November 2024.

The exact date when nests were laid was not known, as the river-bird nesting season in the region covers spring and summer.

A follow-up survey was undertaken at the end of November, and with suitable exclusion zones in place, extraction was able to continue in December.

Ellen Atkins, a project manager at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) and part of the team behind the latest round of work, said it was all part of the job, to factor in wildlife.

“We’re here to work with rivers, not rule them.

“This river runs through people’s lives ... We’re just helping to keep things flowing.”

A contractor at the site captured a photo of a dotterel on the Waipawa River near State Highway 50. Photo / Glen Drummond.

Now the birds and the diggers have moved on, and with them, 33,318 cubic metres of gravel extracted from two key sections of the Waipawa River upstream and downstream of the bridge.

The gravel will be used to supply civil project requirements in the region.

This work marks the completion of tranche 4 of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s $8 million programme to manage gravel build-up across the Upper Tukituki catchment – keeping rivers stable through carefully planned extraction.

Atkins said more than 1600 truckloads were removed during the extraction.

“The Waipawa River’s not the easiest to access, so it takes planning, coordination, and great work from local contractors who know the river.”

In Waipawa, Tikokino Contractors and Slick Civil removed 17,000m³ and 16,000m³ respectively from either side of the bridge. A third contractor, CHB Earthmovers, extracted a further 26,500m³ from the nearby Makaretu River.

To date, more than one million cubic metres of gravel have been extracted from rivers in the Upper Tukituki catchment – including the Waipawa, Tukipo, Makaretu and Mangaonuku rivers – as part of this four-year initiative.

Funded through a partnership between Kānoa – the Government’s Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit – and the Upper Tukituki Scheme, the $8 million project includes a $5.12 million contribution from central government and $2.88 million from scheme ratepayers.

“We’re not just pulling material out,” Atkins said.

“This work is about supporting a long-term strategy – keeping our rivers stable, reducing erosion risk, and giving floodwaters more room to move.”

Chris Dolley, HBRC’s group manager of asset management, said the programme is an important part of HBRC’s wider investment in flood resilience across the region and each project supported the next.

“Gravel extraction sits alongside telemetry upgrades, pump station improvements, and significant stopbank works – including a major upgrade just announced for Waipawa."

