Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Two Featherston St petitions

Discussion about the next steps for the controversial in-lane bus stops on Featherston St has been delayed. Palmerston North City Council was to receive a report from officers today but that will now happen on June 5. A council spokesman said the delay was to allow time to prepare the report. Meanwhile, two petitions are circulating about the Featherston St changes. One started by Jackie Wheeler, who is a driving force behind the Palmerston North Residents group, calls for the Featherston St changes to be reversed. The in-lane bus stops are holding up traffic and school runs have become increasingly difficult and more dangerous, she said. Cyclists are at risk from car doors opening and poor visibility. A petition started by James Irwin on behalf of Streets Ahead Palmerston North is calling for the Featherston St changes to be completed. The petition also asks that the council complete the whole Featherston St project, from Botanical Rd to Vogel St. Both petitions can be signed at change.org.

Pasifika residency programme returns

Together with Creative New Zealand, the city council is offering Pasifika artists a 12-week residency from July to October. The residency provides a platform for upcoming and established Pasifika artists from the Manawatū-Whanganui region to express their unique artistry and cultural heritage. Individuals or groups can apply via the council’s website. Applications close on June 7. Community services group manager Anton Carter said the council is grateful for Creative NZ’s support to launch a second programme. He said art isn’t limited to a paintbrush or dance. The successful individual or group will receive a $20,000 stipend from Creative NZ. The artist(s) can carry out their practice in their own space but are required to showcase and exhibit their art in Palmerston North throughout their residency.

Tenants’ union calls for fair rent initiative

Manawatū Tenants’ Union (MTU) says a survey it conducted reveals a stark reality for renters in Palmerston North and across New Zealand. The findings underscore the urgent need to address rental affordability and tenants’ fear of having nowhere to go if they cannot afford their rent, MTU co-ordinator Cam Jenkins said. The survey received 203 responses showing how tenants “are being crushed by excessive rents devouring more than half their incomes”. Rent unaffordability emerged as a critical issue, with 83 per cent facing unaffordable rents. Some 30 per cent of respondents reported spending more than 50 per cent of their income on rent, with some as high as 70 per cent - levels considered severely unaffordable by international standards, Jenkins said. “With stagnant incomes, limited housing supply inflating costs, and renter safeguards under attack, the situation is drastically tilted against overburdened tenants.” MTU proposes the implementation of a fair rent initiative. It acknowledges that increasing housing supply alone is insufficient and advocates for regulatory intervention to achieve fair rents, ensuring all tenants have access to affordable housing options as a human right. MTU encourages organisations to sign up to the initiative. It is calling for more social housing from local and central governments.















