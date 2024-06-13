Pipes and Drums of Palmerston North march at the Levin Christmas Parade in 1995.

It is 30 years since Barry Brook and Merv Carruthers organised a meeting to discuss forming a pipe band.

They wanted to play without the pressure of competing and enjoy the social side of being in a band.

Three decades later, about 50 Pipes and Drums of Palmerston North members and former members will celebrate the milestone at a luncheon on July 21.

Foundation member Graeme Buchanan (Hawke’s Bay) and early member John McConaghy (Foxton Beach) will be attending the luncheon.

The band’s first public performance was in November 1994 at a St Andrew’s Day celebration in Palmerston North.

After that, the band attracted members from further afield and people travelled from Dannevirke and Masterton to play, secretary Maureen Lister said.

Members originally paraded in civilian dress of grey trousers, white shirts and tartan ties.

Members now wear kilts of their choosing.

Pipes and Drums of Palmerston North at the Turakina Highland Games.

The band has 22 members ranging in age from school students to those in their 70s. It meets on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 1pm at OnStage Manawatū in Campbell St.

The band plays at retirement villages, Anzac Day and Christmas parades, tattoos, inglesides (social dances), reunions and birthdays. It also takes part in graduation parades.

Pipes and Drums of Palmerston North leads a Massey University graduation procession.

“This band provides a place for everyone who wants to play in a friendly atmosphere regardless of age and ability,” Lister said. “We have supported the community for 30 years and more to come.”

Lister has been a member of Pipes and Drums for 12 years.

She started drumming with the Feilding Pipe Band when she was 15 - her mother was Scottish and her father played the pipes.

Lister used to be a tenor drummer but moved to the snare (side) drum as she was in bands that didn’t have enough snare drummers.

She loves the music and has met many fantastic people.

Lister considers herself lucky to have been part of the Commonwealth contingent that played at the 2000 Royal Edinburgh Military Tatto. This was with the Pipes and Drums of Wellington, West Coast and Taranaki Regiment. While there, she also took part in a parade for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday.

Lister also toured Tasmania with the regiment and played at an Anzac Day parade in Hobart.

Husband Gordon Lister is the drum major of the band.

Lister said the band is grateful to Pub Charity for money to replace bagpipe reeds and to the Lion Foundation for funds to purchase lighter side drums.

Email maureenandgordon.lister@gmail.com if you are interested in joining the band.

