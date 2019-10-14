Councillor Trevor Maxwell has survived a massive 42 consecutive years in local body politics and deputy mayor Dave Donaldson has survived 12. Together, their knowledge of the Rotorua Lakes Council is immense. But the weekend's election results showed they were the bottom two successful councillors, only just nudging ahead of the 11th placegetter. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out how the pair feel about their apparent slide in popularity.

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson and Trevor Maxwell may have found themselves on the bottom of the list of successful council candidates, but the two stalwarts aren't fazed.

Out of the 10 council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.