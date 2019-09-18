First-term councillor Geraldine Travers has announced that she will stand for re-election in the upcoming local body elections in the Hastings Havelock Ward.

Travers says she has "unfinished business" and a number of projects she would like to see through to completion.

"I want to continue to work for every opportunity to advance the quality of life of the people of our district."

After a long career in secondary education and her role as principal of Hastings Girls' High School for 19 years, Travers feels her wide experience in governance and management makes her ideally placed to continue to make a strong contribution to the working of the Hastings District Council.

Currently, she has an interesting portfolio "Keeping our Money Safe" and also sits on the Risk and Audit Committee.

At a time when Hastings District Council is going through a huge period of development, Travers believes careful financial management is essential.

For example, the water strategy, devised to solve the issues that arose during the Havelock water crisis, has already involved the spending of more than $50 million.

Travers understands that her portfolio is "not sexy"; and involves no big events, openings or celebrations.

However, "sound finances underpin every other council activity", and for Travers, receiving news last year that Standard and Poor's had assessed council's credit rating at AA with a stable outlook was both reassuring and satisfying.

Travers is chairwoman of the EIT Council. She believes, "there are great synergies between my work at HDC and EIT and both institutions have been working together on some exciting, projects, including two applications to the Provincial Growth fund".

Travers believes she is known for the calm, professional demeanour she brings to her council work, but she is a strong advocate for the issues that she is passionate about.

Travers has made proactive choices around transport and energy generation in her own life and she is interested in environmental initiatives. Finding ways for everyone to have greater access to decision-making is another incentive but Travers emphasises that the issues most relevant to people's lives, housing and safety are her strongest motivation.