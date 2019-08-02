Hawke's Bay regional councillor Neil Kirton says he will be seeking another term as one of the Napier ward representatives.

He said it had been a challenging three years on council, with the Ruataniwha Dam outcome, the Havelock North Water crisis and the decision on the ownership of Napier Port.

However he felt over the next term the biggest challenge would be climate change, describing it as the greatest challenge in the 30-year history of Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

"It has been very satisfying to share a new environmental vision for the Hawke's Bay region.

"The current council has set some very ambitious goals for improving water quality and restoring natural habitats, decimated by generations of neglect."

Kirton's run is support by current regional council chairman Rex Graham.

"Neil Kirton has been a very effective voice for Napier.

"He has been a crucial part of the team that has driven the council's far-reaching environmental agenda."

Graham said Kirton had taken a leadership role in protecting the Ahuriri Estuary and in restoring vital wetland habitats.

"Neil has been a hard-working councillor chairing the corporate and strategic committee as well as the audit and risk committee.

"He also serves on the joint coastal hazards committee with councillor Peter Beaven.

"Neil is passionate about the region's coastal and marine environment, securing a major funding boast for scientific research to better understand our in-shore fisheries.

"An experienced councillor and committee chair, Neil's work on the council's capital review set the foundations for investment in the future for the Port of Napier.

"He was a strong advocate for Hawke's Bay people receiving priority for port shares."