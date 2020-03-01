Rotorua Trails Trust volunteers have new custom-made trailers to build and maintain tracks.

The Mahi Waka, a small and nimble maintenance trailer and Piki Waka, a large building trailer have been designed for volunteers to tow with e-bikes.

In late 2019, Bosch eBike Systems met with the trust and discussed the challenges faced in the Whakarewarewa trail network.

Jeffson Bikes owner Jeff Anderson then brainstormed ideas with Rotorua engineers.

He designed and built the trailers to suit local conditions and the volunteers' needs.

Trust manager Damian Clarke and his team were surprised and pleased to see how much the finished products could carry.

They hall up to 30kg of equipment into the forest to do the work, and then bring all the gear back.

Rotorua Trails Trust manager Damian Clarke (left) and Lance Travinor test out their new trailers. Photo / Stephen Parker

"Driving people and gear around the forest is expensive, time-consuming and environmentally unfriendly."

The gear can include a rock bucket for the digger, 10L of fuel, a leaf blower, rake, shovel, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, PPE, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, pest control items and lunch.

Trail builder Casey King said the trailers would save "a lot of carrying".

"Normally we've got the fuel in one hand, chainsaw on the shoulder, and somehow a couple of other tools too, so it'll prevent a lot of balancing of stuff, and sore backs."