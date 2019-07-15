Those responsible for the damage to a charity that feeds local tamariki are still at large.

A police media spokeswoman said police were continuing to make inquiries to find the person or people responsible.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua is a charity which helps feed children in Rotorua. Its kitchen was found vandalised on Sunday morning.

Chairwoman Jasmin Jackson said she found out about the damage to the charity's kitchen on Sunday about 6am when she woke up and saw a text from kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua kitchen damage. Photo / Supplied

Roger previously told the Rotorua Daily Post she was disappointed.

She said what had upset her the most was the money needed to repair the damage would be being taken away from the lunches for Rotorua children.

"That's what's upset me the most, is that every time we have to pay out that's less lunches we can provide."

Police were looking into a report of someone attempting to break into a shop and break the window near the intersection of Clayton Rd and Thomas Cres just before midnight.

Police arrived on the scene a few minutes later.

The main damage was to the door - a glass door with a security door behind it. The glass was completely smashed and had a big hole about three feet high, in it.

The metal security door had also been ripped out of the door frame and was on the floor, a lot of glass everywhere, the door frame was damaged, and the big glass window next to the door was smashed.