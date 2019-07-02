Four fire trucks fought a garage fully ablaze south of Rotorua this morning.

Fire services were called to Bryce Rd, Ngakuru at 5.55am.

Two fire trucks from Rotorua and two water tankers, one from Lake Ōkareka and one from Ngongotahā, were called to the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the garage was fully engulfed when they arrived however it was not being treated as suspicious.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

This follows a fire in Waikite Valley which destroyed a house on Monday night.