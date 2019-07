A child stuck between a wall and a slide in a McDonald's playground was freed by emergency services in Te Puke last night.

The Te Puke fire brigade was called to McDonald's on Jellicoe St at 8.48pm by ambulance about a trapped child.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the crew spent 18 minutes at the restaurant after being called by ambulance to help.

He was unsure if the child had any injuries.

St John was unable to be reached.

Te Puke McDonald has been approached for comment.