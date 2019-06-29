A 14-year-old has been charged after four youths ran from police out of an allegedly stolen car in Rotorua.

Police received a report of car that was stolen from a Glenholme property at 2.45pm yesterday.

Police spotted the car on Te Ngae Rd and followed it at a distance until it stopped at the intersection of Ranolf St and Grey St.

Four youths allegedly ran from the car at that point and two were later taken into custody.

A 14-year-old has been charged with unlawfully getting into a vehicle and will appear in Rotorua Youth Court on July 2.