Police are responding to reports of a person with a firearm in Lynmore.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Iles Rd and Larcy Rd at 4pm.

The intersection is near Lynmore Primary School and Lynmore Playcentre.

She said a member of the public had made the call.

She did not say if the armed offenders squad was being dispatched.

