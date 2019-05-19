A tree on fire in Kaingaroa Forest Village this morning is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Kaingaroa fire station responded to a call at 8.15am about a tree on fire on Daniel St which took 30 minutes to extinguish.

One fire appliance attended the scene.

It initially took firefighters "a while" to find the small blaze as no specific instructions were given, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

It was eventually found on a tree in a residential area.

The blaze was completely extinguished and the case was passed onto police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had been notified about a suspicious fire.