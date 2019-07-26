On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Others prefer to work out of the public eye, helping with a range of activities from making covers for objects to protect them from dust and light, assisting withexhibition design mock-ups, adding object information to the database, scanning images, transcribing documents and so on.
Christine had been a volunteer at the museum since 1994, was a long-time volunteer at the Art Deco Trust and also read with children at St Patrick's school.
She was full of energy, warmth, knowledge and enthusiasm and unfailing in her support and positivity. Always quick with a smile, a laugh, a piece of advice, some knowledge to share, she was a regular feature at the museum.
We are all grateful for the time Christine shared with us and we, along with the many museum visitors who had the fortune to meet her, are all the richer for knowing her.
We'd love to have more volunteers. Specifically we're hoping to find a person who would like to help us co-ordinate, recruit and train volunteers and keep up good lines of communication.
The generosity of spirit shown by those who so freely give of themselves, their skills and experiences, is not something we take for granted. I consider volunteers to be a key indicator of the health of an organisation and we want to ensure they are feeling valued and supported.
• Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.
WHAT'S ON
For full details, visit www.mtghawkesbay.com
In focus – Vincent van Gogh. Panel discussion with international, national and local legends discussing van Gogh's life, work and the myths that surround him. MTG Century Theatre, today , 27 July, 4pm-5,30pm. Tickets: Ticketek.
Vincent. Experience Leonard Nimoy's celebrated play, based on hundreds of letters between van Gogh and his brother Theo. MTG Century Theatre, today 27 July, 7.30-9.15pm. Tickets: Ticketek.
Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards. Showcasing local talent, and celebrating excellence. MTG Century Theatre, Monday 29 July, 6pm. Tickets: dashtickets.co.nz.
One Heart will be here at MTG until 2 August 2019. Come along, make a flower and contribute to the creation of this colourful, community-focused floral installation
Death and the Maiden. Written by Ariel Dorfman and Directed by David Coddington, this winner of the Laurence Olivier Award is a play not to be missed. MTG Century Theatre, Friday 2 to Sunday 4 August. Tickets: Ticketek.
The Architectural Legacy of J.A Louis Hay Exhibition. This exhibition will be closing on Sunday 4 August. Come in and view it before its gone. Free entry, all welcome.