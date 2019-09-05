A government plan would see new controls over New Zealand's freshwater, but the Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the region is ahead of the game.

The Government has announced a plan to improve freshwater in New Zealand, titled Action Plan for Healthy Waterways, which sets out new requirements to improve freshwater.

HBRC chief executive James Palmer said Hawke's Bay is already making good progress with its programme of work aimed at stopping and reversing the decline in freshwater quality.

"We already have an advanced plan in place for the Tukituki and are making good progress with that.

"We also have a plan for the 'TANK' catchments close to finalisation which will give clear direction to consent holders and other water users regarding the freshwater resources on the greater Heretaunga Plains."

He said there is still work to be done around working out what the Government's announcement will mean, but the package gives more policy tools to deliver on the quality of freshwater that New Zealanders expect.

"Regional council staff have been working closely with the Government in developing the proposals and we are comfortable with its overall content.

"However, the key question for council staff is striking the right balance between making faster progress and taking our communities with us, as well as managing the costs and impacts of transitions for ratepayers, landowners and communities."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO James Palmer says the region already has good freshwater management plans in place. Photo / File

Horticulture New Zealand CEO Mike Chapman said for Hawke's Bay's horticulture sector, the biggest impacts from the proposal will be limiting vegetable expansion, limiting irrigation and limiting nitrogen fertiliser.

He said they would be working with the Government throughout the consultation process to make sure the final package was workable for growers.



He said high water quality was important to growers, and the rural sector is taking its responsibility seriously in terms of cleaning up New Zealand's waterways.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said the "devil would come out in the details" in terms of the plan.

He said the reduction in nitrogen levels was concerning from both an agricultural and horticultural perspective, with some areas having to reduce nitrogen by 80-90 per cent.

He said he was also concerned the six-week consultation process was during the busiest time of year for farmers.

"It doesn't make it very easy for farmers to be able to have realistic input."

The proposal includes a new national policy statement for freshwater management, higher standards for places people swim, interim controls on land intensification until councils have plans in place, amending the Resource Management Act to accelerate freshwater management plans, a new drinking water national environment standard and improving risky farm practices where needed.

Environment Minister David Parker said the plan aims to stop degradation of rivers and lakes, achieve a noticeable improvement within five years and restore waterways within a generation.



"Many of the places we swam as kids are not safe to swim anymore. That's not good enough.

"Our plan will stop things getting worse and start to reverse the damage."