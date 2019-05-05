A beautiful morning had us all relieved after seeing a damp forecast the night before and the day continued to improve for the start of the PongaRoar Open Hunt.

Many travelled from Dannevirke and Pahiatua but we also had a visit from people as far as Feilding, Masterton and Raetihi.

A range of deer heads on display from competitors.

We had a huge turn-out to the Pongaroa Hotel for the weigh-in and the kids' carrying competition was a hit with a "water" obstacle added this year.

The hotel fed and hydrated everyone and the atmosphere was fantastic. We had an increase this year in entrants in all categories except the junior section, 214 in Open/Women's, 122 Junior and 38 PongaRoar Team.

Young competitor in the kids' carrying competition.

We are hoping to donate at least $3500 to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.