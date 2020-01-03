Hawke's Bay Hospital is asking people to avoid the Emergency Department due to current high demand.

On Thursday, 165 people presented to the Emergency Department, not far off the record of 169.

During the past week the lowest number to present at ED in a 24-hour period (midnight-midnight) was 121.

Chief Allied Health Professions Officer Dr Andy Phillips said the department has been very busy over the holiday period and is asking people to leave it for emergencies only.

"Numerous car crashes and demand on hospital services have meant we have had to call in extra staff to cope.

"We are asking the public to please see an accident and medical centre, their own GP or Community Pharmacy for minor injuries and illnesses to help relieve some of the pressure on the Emergency Department."

He wanted to thank hospital staff for their hard work and dedication over the busy period.

"We are expecting Hawke's Bay Hospital to remain busy over the weekend and into next week.

"If it's not an emergency or serious injury please see our website for advice."

On Thursday, seven people presented at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a three-car crash on State Highway 2 south of Waipukurau, two of whom remain in hospital.