With a solid season in their pockets and a win over their finals rivals, Rotorua Aces head into their women's Intercity Trophy hockey final knowing what works for them.

The Rotorua side will face their Bay of Plenty rivals Mount Maunganui - their first women's Intercity Trophy hockey final appearance - in a home final tomorrow.

The two sides storm into the final after convincing wins over Hamilton sides last week. Mount Maunganui beat previously unbeaten Hamilton Old Girls' 5-2 while Aces thumped University 7-0.

The final will be played at Rotorua's Smallbone Park and Aces player, and former Black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.