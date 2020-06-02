digibanner
"I was feeling your pain."

That's the message Taupō pharmacist Mike Riordan has for the people who queued outside for up to 45 minutes before they received their scripts during Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"For our loyal and supportive customers, to actually make them queue outside our pharmacy was so brutal," said Riordan.

