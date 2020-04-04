The Ministry of Health says a significant increase in New Zealand's ability to carry out contact tracing is proving vital at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

Hundreds of staff have been mobilised to carry out the work and 5000 close contacts have been tracked so far.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: United Kingdom and United States record deadliest days

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Rotorua cases and how health care providers are coping

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Viral sign warning Raglan out-of-towners to stay away from its flour disappears

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Popular Kiwi hotspots shun visitors, iwi want military

The Government's dedicated contact tracing service set up for Covid-19 is also now seeing more than 700 cases being traced in a single day.

Advertisement

In March, the Government announced a dedicated $500 million fund to help protect New Zealanders and their health around Covid-19. That included a near doubling in resources for Public Health Units specifically to increase capacity for contact tracing.

Staff in Public Health Units have been recognised as a first line of defence against infectious diseases, but further resourcing was required to handle a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19. Last month's announcement included more than $40 million immediately into public health, with a strong emphasis on contact tracing.

This included standing up a new contact tracing workforce, the National Close Contact Service (NCCS), based at the Ministry of Health in Wellington. It backs up and supports the work being done by PHUs and DHBs around the country.

"As of Saturday, 4909 close contacts had been traced by the NCCS since it was stood up on March 24, with 702 contacts traced in a single day on Thursday," director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

"Originally it was making 760 calls a day, now that's more than 2000."

‌

Along with the established units in the regions, the NCCS people are working hard to trace and track contacts of confirmed cases. The team is 190-strong at present, and is led by qualified nurses, supported by contact centre staff and other agencies as appropriate. It will be scaled up further as needed.

On average, the NCCS has about 100 people a day in its national call centre, split across two shifts operating from 8am-8.30pm. That's double the staff when the service began. The centre now also has the capability for staff to be working remotely.

‌

"This represents great work by a dedicated team and the Ministry wants to thank them, and staff in the DHB Public Health Units around New Zealand," Dr McElnay said.

Advertisement

"Contact tracing is a vital part of any public health work during an outbreak."

Testing and tracing Covid-19 cases is vital, say Ministry of Health officials. Photo / File

You can find more information around the importance of contact tracing here:

www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-novel-coronavirus-health-advice-general-public/contact-tracing-covid-19

The Ministry adds that next time people are in touch with their general practice, it's a good idea to check that their contact details are up to date in case they're needed.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website