

Medical centres are bracing for an onslaught of patients as coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and further event cancellations are considered.

One centre in Whangamata has told the Ministry of Health it won't be able to cope in the event of a local outbreak, but a Rotorua doctor is feeling more confident in his centre's ability to manage.

Ranolf Medical Centre general practitioner Dr Harry Pert said the centre had "been here before with different pandemics".

"In 2006 we did this with Swine Flu and in the end, it didn't come, but we can't be complacent," Dr Pert said.

The uncertainty was difficult, but there was an advantage to being far removed from the worst outbreaks as it allowed Kiwi medical professionals to watch and learn, he said.

"The main thing is we are prepared."

Pert said the pandemic of Covid-19, as the World Health Organisation declared it on Thursday, would mean patients would start needing to access doctors "differently".

"In lots of ways, it has brought forward plans we had in place due to the healthcare system being under pressure with low staff numbers and an increase in demand for services.

"But we have the technology now and we can use that without them coming in. We can phone, email or video and almost everybody carries the device in their back pocket which can do all three."

A partnership between medical professionals, patients and the community was needed, he said.

"They have to do their part too, by managing minor illness like they used to. Coughing hygiene and washing hands is really important."

Dr Michael Miller has told the Ministry of Health the Whangamata Medical Centre has few resources to cope in the event of an outbreak. Photo / File

People needed to think of how the elderly would manage, Pert said.

"Ensure they have enough food and are able to contact their doctor remotely also."

To help hospitals, people should get flu vaccinations and book routine health checks, such as smears, earlier than mid-winter.

"Every year we see the hospital fill up with patients with influenza.

"I think we are ready for this, but patients need to be patient as all medical staff will be working their butts off."

Across New Zealand, medical centres are reporting that people are presenting with serious respiratory symptoms and asking to be tested for Covid-19. This contravenes official advice to call Healthline before turning up in person.

Staff at Whangamata Medical Centre - serving one of the country's largest concentration of elderly residents per head of population - has sent an urgent message for such people to use the phone first.

It has told the Ministry of Health it has few resources to cope in the event of an outbreak.

One of four doctors at the centre, Dr Michael Miller said, "In a mass outbreak, we have few resources.

"We have limited ability to treat anybody with Covid-19 in Whangamata, we would be assessing and transferring to secondary care services which would be quickly overwhelmed."

Covid-19 is more lethal for older patients and is highly contagious, especially in close contact situations.

"We've got big signs on our doors saying stop, don't come in and they still walk in," Dr Miller said.

"And they know. They want to know if they have got Covid-19 and they sit in our waiting room.

"It's been publicised loud and clear - ring HealthLine on 0800 358 5453.

"If they're feeling unwell they need to ring us and we can assess them by telephone."

Will Covid-19 risk disrupt events?

Event organisers in Rotorua are tuning into Government advice as they consider whether coronavirus will force cancellations.

Te Arawa Fisheries has postponed its Annual General Meeting indefinitely, "until conditions improve and are again safe".

Rotorua Lakes Council, which puts on the weekly Night Market on Tutanekai St and other events, however, has no plans for postponements or cancellations.

"Council is following Ministry of Health advice in relation to council events and as at Friday 5pm, the ministry is not proposing altering arrangements for public events," a spokeswoman said.

It would continue to monitor the situation and advice and make decisions when required, and work with organisers of events using council venues.

On Tuesday next week the Neurological Foundation is holding an event for Brain Awareness Month and confirmed, at this stage, it would still be going ahead.

Attendees would be alerted via email to any changes.

Ministry advice

At this stage, the Ministry of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events. It advises event organisers to focus on:

• reminding the public and event workers not to attend if they are feeling unwell

• reminding the public and event workers not to attend if they have been in mainland China, Iran, Italy or the Republic of Korea (excluding airport transit) in the past 14 days

• ensuring the event's emergency management plan is up to date

• briefing event staff on how to practice good hygiene and making it easy for staff and attendees to practice good hygiene

The situation is changing all the time and for the latest advice, organisers should check the Ministry of Health website.