Inspired to make sure others don't have to go through what they have, two Rotorua women are going to Canada to address a tough topic.

Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust secretary Cassey Thompson and chairwoman Mataku-Ariki de Roo will be attending and presenting at the World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba in August.

They applied to present late last year and were sent an acceptance letter last month.

Both women have been bereaved by suicide in their close family - de Roo's children have lost two grandparents to suicide.

Going to the conference has been her dream for five years.

When she spoke about making it a reality last year, Thompson agreed to come too.

Their presentation will focus on "What we've been through and how we came out of it," Thompson said.

"As well as how we help the community today ... What our trust is about."

They will also be learning about what works for others.

"We want to fill up our kete so that we can keep progressing ... So others don't have to go through what we have."

Thompson and de Roo are fundraising to cover the costs of their trip, and Te Puni Kokiri is helping cover some.

They also recently "put the karanga out for volunteers, to get more hands on deck" for their work and events which have expanded to Maketū, Kawerau, Matatā and Murupara.

The trust has held weekly meetings and walks for families affected by suicides, a handful of free community whānau days for suicide prevention since it was founded in June last year.

Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust's Waiata in the Pā at Pikirangi marae in 2019. Photo / File

One of the events last August, Waiata in the Pā, brought together a mix of speakers, music, raffles, food and health providers at Pikirangi marae.

At Christmas, the event, the trust's Xmas In The Wai event was held at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

The kaupapa was celebrating whānau - the trust paid for 100 tamariki to swim and spa and provided kai.

Next month it will hold a Ride 4 Life motorbike ride across the Bay of Plenty, stopping at towns and cities on the way.

A local co-ordinator will be at each meeting place facilitating the community and riders to work on suicide prevention.

For more information find Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust on Facebook.

Suicide statistics

• Twenty-three of the 685 people who committed suicide in New Zealand in the year to June 30 lived in the Lakes District Health Board area. That was the highest number since 2010-11 and more than twice the number the year before when nine people committed suicide.

• Nationally, the number of Māori lives lost increased dramatically from 142 to 169 year-on-year to June 30.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE : 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE : 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP : 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202