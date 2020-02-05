

Hastings District Council initiative iWay will be providing free healthy breakfasts to anyone cycling to work, school or to the shops next week.

Available to those in Napier and Hastings, breakfast will be given out each weekday morning as part of Go By Bike week.

Taking place between February 10 and 14, breakfast will be served between 6.45am and 8.30am, with bicycle bells, zip maps and slap bands also on offer.

Hastings District councillor and active transport chairman Damon Harvey said the initiative was not only helping the environment, but was also a great way to keep people healthy.

"Cycling is a great way to keep active.

"And by commuting to work on a bike you're using pedal power for recreation but as a mode of transport, as well as saving money on fuel and reducing emissions. Now that's quadruple bottom-line benefits."

Community walking and cycling development officer Lyndal Johansson added: "Handing out a breakfast muffin and fruit is one way we can reward people making the effort to use our great network of pathways and on-road routes across both cities."

The iWay initiative aims to ensure cycling and walking infrastructure across the two cities and district is consistent, and allows the sharing of events and educational programmes and campaigns.

Funding for iWay projects, programmes and campaigns is provided by the councils, subsidised by the Government through the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Napier City councillor and regional cycling governance group member Graeme Taylor added: "By cycling to work at least twice next week, you are taking steps towards improving your own health and wellbeing, and saving the planet."

While the exact locations of the 10 breakfast hand out sites in Napier and Hastings will be revealed closer to the time on social media, iWay representatives will be present under the iWay flags on the side of the road around sunrise each day.