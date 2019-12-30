There is a common thread amongst Hawke's Bay's 2020 New Year's Honours recipients.

Our recipients are: Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith (MNZM), Hastings, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community: Joe Hedley (QSM), Mahia, for services to the community; Dr Edward Ward (CNZM), Napier, for services to intensive care practice and Reverend Dr Helen Jacobi (MNZM), the former Dean of Waiapu Cathedral, for services to the Anglican church and the community.

The common thread? Humility and mana.

Mahia's Joe Hedley initially eyed the envelope advising him of his QSM with suspicion. "When I first saw the letter I thought it was the Government following up on my taxes.''

Hedley, 78, was embarrassed to be honoured for 35 years of service to Mahia, but on reflection reckons "I see it as being a community award ... it has taken more than me to achieve what we have done."

Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith (MNZM) is working today, and hadn't told anyone about his New Year Honour.

Senior Sergeant Bryan "Spot" Smith is working in Hastings today. (And tomorrow).

Such is the life of a dedicated cop, who has spent 41 years in the police force.

Smith says the honour is a recognition of teamwork, something he has been in the thick of, especially through the Hawke's Bay Armed Offenders Squad and in his role as officer in charge of the Flaxmere Community Police Centre.

Hawke's Bay Today readers will also learn today, that Smith can keep a secret. "I haven't even told the family yet."

Dean Dr Helen Jacobi (MNZM) pictured during her last Sunday service at St Johns Cathedral , Napier, in 2014.

Reverend Dr Helen Jacobi left Hawke's Bay in 2014 and took up the role of Vicar at St Matthew-in-the-City in Auckland.

She has been an advocate for positive change in the church and society, and has won admirers for her stance in arguing for full inclusion of members of the LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) community "in the life and leadership of the church".

When she was told of her honour she said she felt "astonished and humbled" as she felt people who were given such honours "have done so much more than me".

"Hawke's Bay will always have a special place in my heart — one day we'll be back."

Doctor Ted Ward, of Napier, has received a Companions of New Zealand Order of Merit honour - the highest honour bestowed upon a Hawke's Bay person.

Dr Edward (Ted) Ward, of Napier, pioneered intensive care practices in New Zealand hospitals. His is the highest honour bestowed on a Hawke's Bay recipient.

And although considered a pioneer in the field, he is in no doubt as to the main reason critically ill patients survive: "The support of experienced intensive care nurses at the bedside, 24/7 in ICU."

Hawke's Bay Today salutes our 2020 New Years Honours recipients: congratulations for who you are, what you have become, and the inspirational legacy you have already created.