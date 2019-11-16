Children as young as 11 using e-cigarettes has prompted calls for a restriction on flavours, and Bay of Plenty principals are also concerned about students bringing vapes to school.

Tauranga vape retailers, however, say those concerned with children buying vapes have nothing to worry about.

READ MORE:
Cutting through the smoke: Is vaping the answer to quitting smoking - or is it the new danger?
Waikato private school helping 70 students battle vaping addictions
Vaping death toll raises to 11, latest patient did not vape THC
Shocking X-rays show how vaping left teen's lungs caked with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vaping to quit smoking